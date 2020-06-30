Stop going to bars, Dr. Fauci tells Americans

The reflection of pedestrians wearing facemeasks are seen as they walk past beer taps in a bar in Los Angeles on June 29, 2020 a day after the state's governor ordered the immediate closure of bars in a number of California counties, including Los Angeles County, due to rising spread of COVID-19 cases.ama
By Amanda Watts, CNN
(CNN) - Americans have to stop going congregating in bars, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said Tuesday.
But he said people can and should still have fun.
"Bars: really not good, really not good. Congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news. We really have got to stop that," Fauci said to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on "COVID-19: Update on Progress Toward Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School."
