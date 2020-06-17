Speaker Wars: Opposition walk out after privilege breach denied

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis and Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper walked out of yesterday’s Parliament sitting.
By Sloan Smith
Cooper calls Moultrie “pedantic and condescending bully”.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis and Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper walked out of yesterday’s Parliament sitting, after the speaker of the house denied Cooper’s application on a breach of privilege.
In a notice on Monday, Cooper called for the withdrawal of comments made by Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes who asserted during his contribution that the government had previously borrowed from the IMF and Cooper’s comments to the contrary were “untrue, wrong and factually incorrect”.
The Minnis administration has applied to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $252 million to support its ongoing COVID-19 response and budgetary operations.
Foulkes pointed to an article in The Tribune last month, where former Minister of State for Finance James Smith alluded to IMF financing The Bahamas received in late 2009.
However, Cooper refuted this assertion, insisting that the 2009 financing was a part of the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) program which allowed all member countries to convert their allocations to currency reserves in the wake of the global financial meltdown at the time. Read more >>