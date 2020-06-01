Scientists Explore Coral Reef Damage From Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas

While nothing compares to the loss of human life on the islands, the coral reefs are vital to the economic engine of the Bahamian people.
Ryan Phillips explores how the storm in September left the area damaged.
As the hurricane season for 2020 begins, the Bahamas is still recovering from Hurricane Dorian, which struck the island last year as a historic Category 5 storm.
A total of 200 people died and billions of dollars in damage was caused - and while the devastation on land will take years to recover from, the recovery under the water may take even longer.
Dr. Craig Dahlgren is a scientist and researcher for the Perry Institute for Marine Science. He's been studying coral reefs for 30 years in the Bahamas and working with a Palm Beach based research ship to map the health of 70 reefs in the months before Dorian hit.