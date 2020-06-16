Sands to hold govt to account

Dr. Duane Sands
By Rayne Morgan
Elizabeth MP and former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands is vowing to hold the Minnis administration to account, but said he is not seeking to rebuke the government and remains a part of the Free National Movement (FNM).
Asked whether the public can expect him to speak out more now that he is a backbencher, Sands, who resigned from the Cabinet on May 4, said, “It’s not about rebuke. I’m an FNM, okay?
“I want my government and my country, but more importantly my country, to thrive, to excel, to do well. And so, my country is owed not only my allegiance but my best advice. And so, there will be things that I absolutely agree with, there will be things that I don’t agree with.
“As a part of the executive, you have agreed, you have sworn an oath and, through Westminster convention, you do not disagree with a position of the government. Backbenchers are not bound to that, okay? So, it is, in the Westminster convention, the way that the executive is held to account.
"[T]his ain't about friendship; this is not about, 'That's my boy'; 'That's my girl'; 'Everything cool', and I think it's very important for us to understand our roles."