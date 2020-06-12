Sands: Don’t play Russian roulette in reopening borders

Dr. Duane Sands
By Rachel Knowles
While former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday he supports the reopening of the Bahamian economy, he urged the government not to play Russian roulette by reopening the country’s borders without sufficient testing capacity.
“I do not support a policy of open borders to untested individuals, especially if most of these persons travel from those locales known to have a high prevalence of COVID-19, those that come legally from a high-incidence country,” said Sands, while contributing to the 2020/2021 budget debate in the House of Assembly.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, the competent authority, closed the border in March in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
It is set to fully reopen on July 1.
Sands warned that The Bahamas should expect a second wave of the new coronavirus if the reopening of the country isn't handled carefully.