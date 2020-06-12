Robert Baden-Powell statue to be removed in Poole

The statue of Robert Baden-Powell is being removed for "its protection"
A statue of the man who founded the Scouts movement is to be removed from Poole Quay amid fears it is on a "target list for attack".
Following police information, the 12-year-old statue of Robert Baden-Powell is to be "temporarily" removed to protect it, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said.
The statue will have 24-hour security protection until it can be removed.
Protesters gathered at the quayside to show support for the statue.
Baden-Powell, who died aged 83 in 1941, has been criticised by campaigners who have accused him of racism, homophobia and support for Adolf Hitler. Read more >>