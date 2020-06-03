Resigned PLP Education Minister Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Beaten When Ten Men Try To Stop Political Meeting – Freeport November 1970

By Bahamianology
Ten men, bent on rendering violence and mayhem, in order to stop a political meeting of rebel PLP members, were only waiting for the opportune moment to strike. Ten men were pretending to be part of a group of some 500 Bahamians waiting eagerly to hear from rebel PLP member Cecil Wallace-Whitfield and others, on that night in November 1970. But, just as Maurice Moore, PLP Member of Parliament for Grand Bahama, stood to call for a rousing prayer, to open the political meeting, at Lewis Yard, Freeport, Grand Bahama, the ten men struck.
They struck hard. Soon, some would be left, on the floor; bloodied and beaten. Read more >>