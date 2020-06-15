Relatives label police triple shooting an “execution”

By Sloan Smith
COP says police was “ambushed” in Cowpen Road shootout.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A crowd of relatives and friends of the three men killed during a police shooting on Saturday were filled with outrage, confusion, and sadness, as they questioned why police would “execute” the trio.
Dozens of people gathered on Cowpen Road west at the scene shortly after 1 p.m. that day, crying, shouting, and demanding answers.
One of the men was identified by his mother as 25-year-old Deshoan Smith also known as “Spider”.
Smith’s mother told Eyewitness News that when she received the call that her son was killed, she quickly made her way to the scene but was immediately stopped by officers – who she claimed pointed their weapons at her – at a taped off checkpoint.
She said at the time, after waiting hours on the scene, police still hadn’t given her any information regarding the death of her son and two others.
At the spot where the incident took place, a white car could be seen parallel parked in an open area through an off-road corner.
The bodies of the men lay wrapped in body bags on the ground. And bullet holes could be seen riddled all over the vehicle from the front windshield, left side windows, and left side front and back doors. Read more >>