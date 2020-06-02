Regular Domestic Travel to Reopen on June 8th – Throughout the Bahamas

During the Whit Monday holiday, on June 1st, 2020, the Bahamas’ Office of the Prime Minister released a statement, announcing that domestic borders will be officially reopened on June 8th, 2020, throughout the country. The release read as follows:
“As part of the ongoing and phased reopening of the country, domestic borders will be opened for regular domestic commercial flights and for domestic pleasure craft and yachts. This applies to all islands of The Bahamas.
The reopening of regular commercial domestic travel is part of the broader opening of the economy and to accommodate hurricane season preparations.
Commercial airlines are expected to start taking reservations on Tuesday 2 June, for inter-island flights beginning Monday 8 June.