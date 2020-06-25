Reforming educational system a high MOE agenda priority

REFORMING EDUCATION – Educational reform is high on the agenda of the Ministry of Education’s agenda. So, said the Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd, during his recent House of Assembly budget presentation. (PHOTO: TNG)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Educational reform is high on the agenda of the Ministry of Education’s agenda. So, said the Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd, during his House of Assembly budget presentation.
He noted that change in the educational system must be made in light of the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19, which has forced a new reality.
“There is no question that this new reality, introduced as a result of COVID-19, will inaugurate a new way of teaching and learning, when schools reopen for the new academic year.
“Given our recent experience with managing generally during this pandemic, we know that many of the physical distancing practices have introduced layers of bureaucracy and logistics. These requirements, of necessity, will have tremendous cost implications. We will have to be realistic about what it is that we would be able to do, and there will have to be a clear understanding that while safety is number one, we have to also do as much as we can to manage our resource.
“On the other hand, we are also aware that many positive adaptive measures that were explored during this COVID-19 era. We have seen that the wide-scale use of virtual learning and ICT’s (Information and Communications Technology) offer many possibilities for significant positive change.
“Necessity is the mother of invention we all know, as the old adage. Therefore, in preparation for the new school year, and more will be stated about this, the Department (of Education) has undertaken several key initiatives,” the minister said. Read more >>