R.B.D.F Officers Complete Overseas Course

By ZNS Bahamas
Sub Lieutenants Natasha Major, Lashonna Williams and Renaldo Wilkinson are the newest addition to the Officer's Corps of The R.B.D.F after successfully completing conversion courses for Naval Officers in New London, Connecticut. Both Sub Lieutenants Williams and Wilkinson attended the Officer Candidate School at the U.S Coast Guard Academy from 5th January through 13th April, 2020, while Sub Lieutenant Natasha Major attended the Officer Indoctrination School from 6th January through March 23rd, 2020, also at the USCG Academy.