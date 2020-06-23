Post-Dorian: Baker’s Bay reconstruction projected to cost $400m over three years

Bakers Bay prior to Hurricane Dorian
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club is expected to spend $400 million over three years on post-Dorian reconstruction work in Abaco, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday.
Minnis noted Bahamians currently make up 80 percent of persons employed at the property.
During his wrap up to the 2020/2021 budget communication, Minnis said: “Baker’s Bay has commenced its reconstruction following Hurricane Dorian. It is continuing its expansion plans. These works are estimated at $400 million over three years. I am advised that 472 persons are employed property wide , 80 percent of which are Bahamians.”
Minnis underscored several developments that he believes signal investor confidence and the ongoing restoration of Abaco’s economy.
He noted that the Montage Cay and Marina project was approved on January 14 2020.
