PM urges against travel

By Jasper Ward
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday begged Bahamians not to travel abroad as some countries experience significant spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“I want to make a very strong plea to Bahamians and residents considering or planning to travel overseas for non-essential travel to not go overseas at this time,” the prime minister said during a national address.
“If you are thinking of traveling for non-essential or [non-]emergency reasons, please, I beg you, stay at home at this time. Please stay at home. I beg you. I implore you to stay at home. If you must fly, visit our Family Islands.
“A number of the cities and areas Bahamians and residents like to frequent in neighboring countries and cities are experiencing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases. Many of these are hotspots where this very contagious virus is widespread.”
He said individuals who travel to go to malls, shops or restaurants, can catch COVID-19 and bring it back to The Bahamas, causing community spread to be reignited.
"Let me be as clear as I can: your actions can damage the health of others and your actions can help worsen our economy if we have a lockdown again," Minnis said.