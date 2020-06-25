PLP Senators Blasts Budget

By ZNS Bahamas
Mincing no words, Opposition Senator Michael Darville dismissed the government’s proposed fiscal plan as one that lacks both vision and creativity.
Taking his party’s lead in contributing to the debate on the 2020/2021 Budget in the Upper Chamber, Dr Darville charged that in order to reduce public debate, the government must not only find ways to reduce expenditure and at the same time boost revenue.
“In the face of all the evolving pressures on our tourism, the financial services sector and the cascading effects of COVID-19 on our economy and healthcare delivery systems, we must face the fact – and I say this not as a political directorate but as a Bahamian – that the old economic models will not work and we can’t wait for the COVID crisis to abate to formulate the necessary plan and framework to chart new territory,” he said.
“We need to move a new territory. We must find innovative ways to cut our coat according to our cloth. To do otherwise would be unwise.” (source)