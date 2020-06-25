Petition Launched to Replace Columbus Statue in Minnesota with One of Prince

"Rather than glorify a man who wanted to extinguish Black and Native peoples, we should honor members of our community whose leadership we find inspirational"
Superstar music artist Prince. Photo via Wiki
By Alex Young
Residents of Tennessee recently launched a petition calling on state officials to replace decorative rocks honoring racist losers of an insurrection with big, beautiful statues honoring a true local hero: Dolly Parton. Now, a group of citizens in Minnesota are taking a similar approach, as they’ve launched their own petition with the goal of removing a statue of Christopher Columbus standing on the grounds of the state capitol. In its place, they want to build a statue of the Purple One himself, Prince Rogers Nelson.
“Across the nation, city governments are choosing to remove statues of white supremacists, slave owners, and those who threatened the livelihood of Black people. Here in Minnesota, communities are reigniting the demand to bring down state’s monument to Christopher Columbus, a man who murdered, raped and enslaved Black and Native peoples in the Americas,” the petition reads. “We, the undersigned, do not believe that Columbus represents the values Minnesotans carry. Rather than glorify a man who wanted to extinguish Black and Native peoples, we should honor members of our community whose leadership we find inspirational.”
Simply put, "Prince represents Minnesota values and Columbus does not," the petition goes on to add.