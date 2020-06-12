Parker-Edgecombe urges govt. to address needs of constituents

Pakesia Parker- Edgecombe MP
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Pakesia Parker- Edgecombe urged the government to do more for her constituency areas that "have been neglected for years."
She, in a frank and pointed address, listed a litany of needs, attributed to her constituents and the constituency on the whole.
“Can you imagine how the constituents of West Grand Bahama and Bimini must feel? These communities have been neglected for years; I dare say abandoned and left to fend for ourselves,” Parker-Edgecombe lamented in her contribution to the 2020/2021 Budget Wednesday (June 10) afternoon.
While she hastened to say that she and her constituents are grateful for what has been done thus far, Parker-Edgecombe stated that much more is needed. Read more >>