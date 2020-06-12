Op-Ed: It’s better in The Bahamas

By Dr Jillian Storr
It is indeed Better in The Bahamas!
I was born an American citizen. I grew up in Grand Bahama and became a Bahamian citizen. Until the age of 17, The Bahamas was all I knew. We all aspired to “go off to school in America” – to live the American Dream!
So I did that. Between 17 and 33 years old, I attained my degrees, became a Dentist, and worked in the private and corporate worlds. I also got married, had children, and bought a home. I lived more American dreams than many Americans had ever dreamt. I was content and comfortable for many years. I understand the desire to live in the US. I understand how things appear: the efficiency, technology, education, professionalism, cleanliness, luxury, opportunities, diversity. However, all of those things come with a price – really….an actual price! One that grows.
My degrees left me with $440,226.37 of debt. With a family of 5, no amount of dentist-ing could pay off that debt while paying all of our bills, maintaining a happy marriage, feeding our children healthy food, consistently giving each other quality time, and cultivating a sound spiritual life. Even if my school debt didn’t exist, the demands of work limited the time left for what was most important to us.
Stepping back and evaluating what matters, our peace takes the #1 spot. We learned that when ‘money’ is the goal, everything else gets compromised – no matter how diligent you think you may be. So, after 16 years of living the ‘American dream’, we made the vow to never make a decision based on the value of a dollar bill, but instead consider our peace. Is it the convenient or easy route? Nope. But for longevity and a sound mind, it is the best option for us. Read more >>