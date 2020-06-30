One Horrifying Way COVID-19 Could Affect You for Years, Warn Doctors

© Provided by Best Life
By Zachary Mack
Thanks to mounting studies and research, doctors' understanding of how to treat severe cases of incoming coronavirus patients is getting better with each passing day. Unfortunately, it's also becoming clear that the disease is taking a greater toll on the body than we originally thought in the form of surprisingly horrific side effects and complications. Now, medical experts are raising concern over COVID-19 survivors developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that could affect them for years—and that the medical community should be prepared to deal with the care demands it will create.
Administrators from Britain's National Health Service have begun issuing calls for all physicians to automatically screen COVID-19 patients for PTSD before being discharged from the hospital. Effects of the disease, which can include intense nightmares and vivid flashbacks, can potentially last for life if they are not properly addressed and treated. Read more >>