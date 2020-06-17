Officials to enforce law against those violating safety measures

Supt. Terecita Pinder, Police Press Officer, GB and Northern Bahamas
By FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
As concern mounts over a possible new wave of COVID-19 hitting the island due to the recent relaxation of complete weekend lockdown restrictions, a senior police official has emphasized the safety protocol laws will be enforced.
A video circulating on social media over the weekend, exposed crowds of young people at several popular establishments, not complying to social distancing and not wearing masks.
This daily reached out to police Press officer Superintendent. Terecita Pinder, who said that officers will diligently enforce the law regarding the safety protocols that have been put in place by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and health officials.
“We want to remind residents that they too have a responsibility. These measures were put in place to help mitigate the spread of the virus,” Supt. Pinder said.
She cautioned against non-compliance with the safety measures that Grand Bahamians have been adhering to so very well, up until last weekend. Read more >>