No negative test, no entry: Doctors weigh in on reopening Phase 2

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) yesterday raised “grave” concerns over the testing protocol for travelers once the country full reopens next month.
CPSA president Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler warned the government not to sacrifice public health due to the country’s economic dependence on tourism as doctors advocate for continued COVID-19 testing prior to travel.
“As a world renowned tourist destination, we have visitors from all over the world,” Pinder-Butler said.
“The number of cases of COVID-19 differs across the world however, recently there has been a resurgence of cases in Beijing and significant increases of new cases in the United States. The United States has consistently been our largest tourist market hence, we anticipate that a potential increase in COVID-19 cases may be inevitable as our borders reopen but would wish to mitigate this as much as possible. A surge of cases in the Bahamas can potentially devastate our strained healthcare system and will further add to the economic burden that our country faces.”
The association also requested "open and collaborative" dialogues with the acting Minister of Health, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Ministry of Health officials to ensure doctors are involved in finalizing international travel protocols to strengthen healthcare response.