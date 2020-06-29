National Food Distribution Program launched on GB

NFDP LAUNCHED – The Grand Bahama aspect of the National Food Distribution Program was recently launched and Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson (seated second left), said that initiative is a government priority. Pictured are stakeholders of the program in Grand Bahama. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
The Grand Bahama aspect of the National Food Distribution Program was recently launched and Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, said that initiative is a government priority.
The program, mandated by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, has been established to provide food assistance for vulnerable Bahamians.
Some $1.4 million has been injected into the program.
“The prime minister indicated that food distribution was going to be a national priority for the government. After we had suffered Hurricane Dorian and after we have gone through COVID-19, the country would be severely challenged with respect to unemployment, and it was a national priority that we feed our citizens.
“The prime minister mandated that a national committee for food distribution be appointed. That was done. The prime minister also indicated that the national distribution committee would be responsible for putting in place food distribution programs, throughout The Bahamas. The committee reached out to Grand Bahama, we have formed a steering committee here in Grand Bahama to execute the prime minister’s mandate,” informed Thompson.
He added that the local Steering Committee comprises of a number of key stakeholders, representing a cross section of entities. Read more >>