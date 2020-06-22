Monday, June 22, 2020
NASCAR investigating noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall
By Jordan Freiman
A noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday afternoon, NASCAR announced. Wallace is NASCAR's only black full-time driver and recently led the push to ban the Confederate flag from NASCAR events.
The race itself — the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 — was postponed until Monday due to rain.
"We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act," NASCAR said in a statement Sunday night. "We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport." Read more >>