MSC Cruises to debut at Port Canaveral in November, months earlier than previously announced

Dave Berman
MSC Cruises plans to make its debut at Port Canaveral months earlier than previously announced.
The luxury cruise line this week said will begin sailing from Port Canaveral in November, with the MSC Seaside.
MSC Cruises, a Swiss-based cruise line, earlier this month announced plans to base the MSC Divina at Port Canaveral, starting next spring.
The Port Canaveral sailings will be part of efforts of the cruise industry to recover from an extended shutdown since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cruise lines last week said they will continue their suspension of U.S. cruise operations until Sept 15.