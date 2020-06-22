Most police killings found to be lawful

Police officers gather evidence at the scene of a police-involved shooting off Cowpen Road.
By Artesia Davis
Coroner’s juries investigating police-involved deaths over the last 17 years have returned six unlawful killing verdicts and 20 lawful killing verdicts, according to data obtained from the Coroner’s Court.
The court completed 35 police-involved inquests from 2003 through February 2020.
Jurors could not reach a decision in five cases, returned self-defense verdicts in two cases, found justifiable homicide in one case and an accidental death verdict in another.
There was no inquest into the death of Oral Pinder at the Wulff Road Police Station on September 27, 2014.
Coroner Jeanine Weech-Gomez found that he died of natural causes.
Just one of the six unlawful killing verdicts resulted in a prosecution.
