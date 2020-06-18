More women join lawsuit against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard

By Canadian Press
More women have added their names to a class-action lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
Eleven women recently joined the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to 57.
The amended suit claims several of the new plaintiffs were underage when they were sexually assaulted.
It also alleges that Nygard used violence, intimidation, bribery and company employees to lure victims and avoid accountability for decades. Read more >>