Ministry of Education announces July 13 as date for beginning of National Examinations

Despite the closure of schools in The Bahamas due to the Corona virus pandemic, the Minister of Education, the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, underscored that the educational system has performed an “admirable” job in ensuring that students continue to receive vital instruction.
While it does not replace face-to-face instruction in this situation, Minister Lloyd said it is difficult to argue that it wasn’t or isn’t a very “acceptable” alternative.
In the midst of social media buzz regarding the announced start of national examinations, Minister Lloyd has confirmed that the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations will be carried out beginning July 13, 2020. Read more >>