Miami pauses reopening as Florida's new coronavirus cases rise

Daily new Coronovirus Cases in Floridathe COVID Tracking Project, ABC News
By Erin Schumaker
Miami, among Florida's most populous cities, won't move into the next phase of reopening because of concern over rising COVID-19 cases, Mayor Francis Suarez announced at a Monday news conference.
Although the majority of the state is in Phase 2 of reopening, rising new coronavirus cases may put a damper on residents' new freedom.
An ABC News analysis of New York Times data found Florida is one of 22 states in which new positive coronavirus cases have increased over the past 14 days. While some states with an increasing number of cases, such as Montana, Hawaii and Alaska, have so few overall infections that their relative rises aren't significant, as of Monday, Florida had reported more than 80,000 positive cases and roughly 3,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to the state's health department. Read more >>