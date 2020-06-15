Men sentenced to three months in prison on child cruelty charge

Lionel Hart Sr. (left) and Jonathan Russell are escorted to court. AHVIA J. CAMPBELL
A man who allowed a comedian to give his two-year-old son alcohol on Saturday pleaded guilty to child cruelty in the Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Lionel Hart Sr., 55, was charged along with Jonathan Russell, 38, also known as Daddi Whites, a social media entertainer.
Russell also pleaded guilty to the child cruelty charge.
According to the prosecution, Hart allowed Russell to give his son an alcoholic beverage while recording a video for social media. The video has since gone viral.
Both men were sentenced to prison for three months. (source)