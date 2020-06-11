Medical supplies donated to GBHS

DONATION – The Ebenezar Foundation and its partners – Ride Fiik and Global United Disaster Relief – made a donation of medical supplies to Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) recently, as part of its continued ongoing mission to assist the community. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
The Ebenezar Foundation, spearheaded by Pastor Barry B. Morris Sr., has for over 20 years been assisting those in need, in association with like-minded international organizations.
To that end, recently representatives of few of those international partners, – the president of Ride Fiik, Kenneth Cadmus; and the president of Global United Disaster Relief, Del Rojas travelled to Grand Bahama, to donate a substantial number of masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS).
Prior to the handover of supplies, Senior Vice President of The Ebenezer Foundation Lloyd Grant noted: “Today is a great day in the life of the Grand Bahama community, as the recipient of goodwill, the kindness and beauty of humanity.
“The Ebenezer Foundation was founded in September 1999, by Pastor Barry B. Morris Sr., who serves as our president and the founder of the foundation,” he informed.
Grant added that the foundation has become a staple of goodwill and service to humanity on Grand Bahama, Abaco, New Providence and more recently, in Bimini. Read more >>