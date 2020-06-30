Maine sailor returns home after months at sea in The Bahamas

Sally Gardiner-Smith
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A sailor from Maine is back home on dry land Monday night.
It’s one thing to vacation on your boat in The Bahamas, and it’s another to get stuck on the boat on lockdown.
Sally Gardiner-Smith set sail on her own six years ago, fresh out of high school heading south, first to The Bahamas and then to Florida to attend college. After graduating she, her boyfriend and dog went back to The Bahamas in November.
And then, COVID-19 hit, sending them into lockdown on their boat, The Bandit, for the last two months. Read more >>