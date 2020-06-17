Jamaica and Bahamas officially reopen for tourists, nationals – Here’s what to expect

Photo: Fodors Travel Guide
By Mildred Europa Taylor
After weeks of closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica and the Bahamas have begun welcoming back tourists and nationals, with safety protocols in place. The Bahamas is currently in Phase 1 of its reopening plan, which on Monday started allowing international boaters and yachters to enter its waters, and private charters to land.
Miami Herald reports that “Bahamian citizens, legal residents, homeowners qualifying for economic permanent residency and their immediate family members were also allowed to return on commercial flights ahead of a July 1 official reopening for all international tourists.”
At the moment, travelers entering the Bahamas are required to present a negative COVID-19 real-time reverse transcription polymerase-chain-reaction test, taken within 10 days of travel. Read more >>