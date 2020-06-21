Is It Safe to Play Sports?

By Kelli Miller
After a spring of being cooped up and benched due to COVID, many kids are ready to say, “Put me in, coach!”
But parents -- anxious as they may be to have their kids return to play -- may wonder if it’s safe to head back to the court or ballfield. Or, does sweat, spit, slides, slam-dunks, and other common sports scenarios make play too risky during the days of COVID?
It depends on the sport and how it’s played. In May, the CDC issued new guidelines for youth sports organizations to consider when reopening and ranked sports settings by their potential to spread the coronavirus. Read more >>