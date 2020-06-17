International Real Estate Webinar Touches Latest On Bahamas, Cayman Islands And Monaco Markets

Top: Diane Holowesko, Laurent Locchi. Bottom: Sue Nickason
The industry-leading, national and international real estate webinar series by Haute Residence continued today with a panel featuring top agents from the Bahamas, Cayman Islands and Monaco.
Diane Holowesko (President of Holowesko & Company, Bahamas), Laurent Locchi (Partner of Miells & Partners, Monaco) and Sue Nickason (VP Marketing & Sales of Provenance Properties, Cayman Islands) were hosted by Haute Living's Deyvanshi Masrani in a dialogue that touched on the different markets they represent and how each has experienced the last months of quarantine, both personal and professionally. View webinar >>