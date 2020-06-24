Expect increased police presence at beaches now that the prime minister has given the heads up of their reopening.
Prime Minister the Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis on Monday announced that parks and beaches on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini can reopen on Monday, June 29th.
“We will be working closely with all the other government ministries…The Emergency Orders will certainly have them strategize in terms of how they approach the changes and so if persons are in violation of that plan, the police will take the necessary action to ensure that everyone is abiding by the order,” National Security Minister the Honourable Marvin Dames told reporters ahead of his weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (source)