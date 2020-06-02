If you want to avoid the coronavirus, avoid this public place above all others

By Andy Meek
Want to know the one place in public that experts say to avoid above all others if you want to keep yourself safe from coronavirus? Answer: Public restrooms, which Dr. Taylor Graber, a resident physician at UC San Diego says “are generally dirty places” and that people should “view each of the surfaces in the bathroom as a source of contamination.”
A 2019 study published in Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control, based on a sample of 55 public restrooms, found a disgustingly high amount of bacteria inside them (52 different species!). Moreover, that study found that unsafe levels of contamination were found on surfaces like hand dryers and door handles. “Our findings suggest that hand-drying facilities in public washrooms can act as reservoirs of drug-resistant bacteria,” the study concludes. “The importance of frequent cleaning and maintenance of public washrooms to promote safe hand hygiene practices for the public are emphasized.” Read more >>