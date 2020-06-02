Hurricane Shelters Expanded

Iram Lewis
By FARRAH JOHNSON
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
MINISTER of Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis said officials are increasing hurricane shelter capacity to ensure people in these facilities can maintain social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His comments came during a virtual press conference on Sunday, where stakeholders discussed the country’s readiness for the hurricane season, which began yesterday.
As it relates to the preparation of hurricane shelters, Leonard Cargill, a representative from the Department of Social Services, said inspections in New Providence have already begun.
“Of the shelters we did inspect we found some needed adjustments,” he said. “We are also concerned about the spacing because of the COVID-pandemic (and) we want to make sure persons who go into shelters are safe.”
Mr Cargill said in view of social distancing guidelines, officials are looking at using schools and classrooms throughout the country as shelters. Read more >>