How to watch the 'strawberry moon' eclipse from anywhere Friday

The partial penumbral lunar eclipse won't be visible in North America, but you can still view the full moon's quiet beauty online. Richard Bell/Kalamazoo Astronomical Society
By Amanda Kooser
A full "strawberry moon" arrives on Friday, and it will come with an understated partial eclipse for some parts of the world. While the moon will be at its absolute fullest on Friday around noon PT, you'll have several opportunities to enjoy the view. The moon will look still look full from early Thursday morning through early Sunday morning, NASA said in a release Monday.
North America will miss the eclipse, but the Virtual Telescope Project will livestream the lunar event from Italy above a view of the Rome skyline. Mark your calendar for noon PT on Friday, June 5, and visit the project's web TV page to join in.
A penumbral eclipse is much more subtle than a total eclipse. The moon slips through the Earth's outer (penumbral) shadow, which can trigger a slight darkening of the moon. If you didn't know it was happening, you might miss it. A partial penumbral eclipse like the one on Friday makes it even harder to spot a difference. Read more >>