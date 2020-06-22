How to Visit The Bahamas When It Reopens for Tourism

A sandbar off Cape Eleuthera in The Bahamas.
By Alexander Britell
On June 15, The Bahamas officially reopened its borders to boaters and private aviation — but on July 1, the destination will officially welcome back tourists from around the world.
That means all of The Bahamas, from Grand Bahama to Nassau and Paradise Island to the far reaches of the Out Islands.
It’s the second phase of the country’s “Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan,” and The Bahamas has put in place a series of protocols for travelers entering the country.
