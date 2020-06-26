How Much Longer Will We Need to Wear Masks?

You might be donning your face mask well into the rest of the year. Volanthevist/Getty Images
By Emma Taubenfeld
Wearing masks may be the new normal for quite some time. Face masks were once seen as the punchline to the coronavirus joke and a senseless overreaction, but these small pieces of cloth have become a necessity. Everyone is wearing them—from grocery store cashiers to restaurant servers to bus drivers, and parents are even putting them over the mouths of their children for walks around the block. It’s unspoken knowledge these days that our masks will be taken with our wallet and keys on the way out the door, but how long will we really have to wear this extra layer of protection? Here’s what you need to know about making your own face mask. Read more >>