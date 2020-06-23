Historic Grounds Come to Life

Photos: Office of the Prime Minister, Communications Unit
By Hadassah Deleveaux (nee` Hall)
MY OVER THE HILL! Love it! The Southern Recreation Grounds, in historic Grants Town, has evolved into a beautiful space!
Expected to be completed at the end of this month (Next week people!), it includes new playground equipment, a new basketball court, volleyball facilities and green space. This is in addition to WiFi and CCTV cameras.
What a facelift to the grounds which decades ago, became the meeting place for throngs of people, hungry for change. They flocked there, intently listening to the fiery speeches and the rallying call for the movement of a people: Forward, Upward, Onward, Together.
My hope is that the least visitors to the space would do is show pride and keep it clean! View photos >>