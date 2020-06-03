Grand Lucayan project still a ‘go,’ says Tourism Minister

STILL A GO – The Grand Lucayan Resort properties are still a ‘go,’ said Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MOT)
By FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
The sale agreement between The Bahamas Government and the Royal Caribbean International/ITM Group for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan Resort properties is still a priority.
As the country moves toward a phased reopening of the tourism sector, beginning June 15, with new safety measures and policies in place, Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar on Tuesday of this week, spoke about the status of the project.
“As far as I am aware, that project is still a 'go.' Obviously, there has been a delay due to the COVID-19, causing many entities to be closed and certainly, government offices to be non-operational.
“So, there may be a slight delay, but we had discussions with ITM last week and they are still a 'go' and still excited to do the project and, still lining up all the required administrative steps to pull the trigger on the project.
“So, my response is, it’s still a ‘go,’” D’Aguilar said.
“Grand Bahama has suffered a double whammy – first with Hurricane Dorian and quickly following that is the pandemic – from which we are hoping to emerge,” he added.
Pointing out that the hotel inventory has always been challenged and has been a problem, he disclosed there was excitement when the agreement was signed. He called the development "a rebirth of a signature property." He said that the agreement relates to other proposed projects in the industry.