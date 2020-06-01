Grand Bahama’s Cabinet Ministers Address Issues

By ZNS Bahamas
Grand Bahama island’s cabinet ministers addressed several issues during an interview carried live on ZNS on Friday. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest said the country has “suffered three calamities,” two hurricanes and the coronavirus pandemic, all events that have caused the government to allocate additional resources to those in need. The hurricanes and the pandemic have forced people to relocate as well as lose their jobs. The 2020/2021 budget, he said, endeavours to prepare the country for recovery, expand social protection, and provide stable employment through various grants and programs. Read more >>