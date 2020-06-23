Govt. in public-private partnership for 46 Abaco homes

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis contributes to 2020/2021 budget debate, June 22, 2020. (BIS Photos/Yontalay Bowe)
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Forty-six permanent homes will be developed in Abaco and gifted to families as part of a public private partnership between the government and Discovery Land Company, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday.
He made the announcement during wrap up to the budget debate.
One of Discovery Land Company’s properties, includes the luxurious Baker’s Bay, which has 472 construction workers — 80 percent of which are Bahamian — as part of its ongoing reconstruction post-Hurricane Dorian.
“The land lease for the development of the 26 homes in Central Pines is being finalized at the AG’s Office,” the prime minister advised.
“We will also develop a subdivision in Murphy Town.
“For East Grand Bahama, members of the project management team of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority and Lands and Survey are on Grand Bahama evaluating the available properties for the development of permanent housing in Sweetings Cay, McLean’s Town and High Rock.”
The prime minister said all legal residents in Abaco are eligible to apply for housing, reiterating his administration will not allow the rebuilding of any unregulated communities. Read more >>