Govt. focusing on food security

FOCUSED ON FOOD SECURITY – The Bahamas Government through its Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources is moving forward with initiatives to secure provisions for residents throughout the country, as food security becomes a major concern worldwide. Acting Undersecretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Don Cornish (pictured), assured local farmers will receive assistance. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)
By FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
Food security has become a major concern, particularly since the worldwide pandemic COVID-19 threatened exportation, importation and production, locally and internationally.
As a result, The Bahamas Government through its Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources is moving forward with initiatives to secure provisions for residents throughout the country, according to a government official.
While several programs are on the agenda, Acting Undersecretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources Don Cornish, in a recent interview with this daily, informed that feed for individuals growing chickens will be distributed.
“This is a part of the initiative to face food security, as best we can, in Grand Bahama and The Bahamas,” said Cornish. “The Grand Bahama’s initiative includes feed for chickens, for persons who are growing chickens, as well as provision of chicks that will be coming soon.”
He noted that the first batch of feed which has already been received, is the advance shipment, and, every month there will be a load.
This, he explained, is intended to ensure that farmers are able to produce layers, as well as chickens for the market. Read more >>