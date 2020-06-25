242newbahamas - Giving Blood is Not Optional and Other News

|
PM Minnis Addresses Commonwealth
COVID-19 Virtual Leaders Meeting
The
Bahamas’ place among the highest burden countries for non-communicable
diseases has impacted the country’s COVID-19 experience, said Prime
Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis.
Prime
Minister Minnis was speaking on Wednesday 24 June at The Commonwealth’s
COVID-19 Virtual Leaders Meeting, held under the theme, “Sharing
solutions in challenging times.” Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon.
Darren Henfield, and Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, special adviser to the
Prime Minister on COVID-19, also attended the virtual meeting.
“All
COVID-19 related deaths in The Bahamas occurred with patients having
one or more comorbidities,” the Prime Minister told the Commonwealth
leaders.
Half
(50 percent) of the cases with one or more comorbidities required
hospitalizations, compared to 29 percent of patients with no
comorbidities who required hospitalization.