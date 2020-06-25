242newbahamas - Giving Blood is Not Optional and Other News

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Giving Blood is Not Optional and Other News

﻿Giving Blood is Not Optional

Dear Readers,

As we enter the 3rd month of the Corona Pandemic, we are still on shaky ground as to the effects and medical treatments to overcome COVID-19. For some, it may be medicine, others oxygen, and for some blood transfusions. 

It’s at these times that we, as fellow human beings need to step up and provide lifesaving blood that may be necessary. As a regular donor, I know that giving blood isn’t too painful. It requires a quick pinprick to test your blood, and then a good 15-30 minutes of laying down while your blood is taken. That requires one needle, which I find less painful than the pinprick. Plus, you get to eat well to help with the loss of that one pint of lifesaving blood.

Economic Recovery Committee To Launch Consultation In July: Sub-Committees Formed To Focus On Key Sectors

The Economic Recovery Committee (ERC), says that substantial efforts are well underway to design a plan to guide the government’s strategy for restoration and recovery.
The committee was appointed and charged by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to provide actionable recommendations to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on The Bahamas. It is co-chaired by Acting Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson and financial services veteran Kenwood Kerr, and comprised of other local economic thought leaders.
National Food Distribution Task Force Providing Emergency Food Assistance to Vulnerable Bahamians and Residents

The Government has injected $1.4 million into the National Food Distribution Task Force since the public/private group was established to provide emergency food assistance for vulnerable Bahamians and residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis.

The Task Force is delivering emergency food assistance for 12 weeks, from 1 June to 31 August 2020. The Government is funding 85 percent of the costs for food distribution and its NGO partners are funding 15 percent through donations to their respective organizations.

“This is one of the largest and most unprecedented such food programs in the history of The Bahamas,” the Prime Minister told MPs during his contribution to the 2020/21 Budget Debate on Monday 22 June.
Campbell Announces Start of Beta Testing for ‘Digital Wallets’

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell, announced that Beta Testing for the use of Digital Wallets in the delivery of social assistance to Bahamians will commence at the end of June (2020).

The Beta Test exercise is expected to expand the ProMIS Web Application to issue digital wallets. The implementation of ProMIS incorporates a MIS System and online social assistance application process and online management.

The announcement was made during Minister Campbell’s Official Visit to Grand Bahama June 18-19 and is part of the digitization and technological reform underway at the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development and its Departments.
Bahamian Brewery and Tito’s Handmade Vodka ‘Lend a Hand’ in the fight against COVID-19.
Nassau, The Bahamas – For countless Bahamian families, the past several months have presented more than its fair share of challenges. From Hurricane Dorian, which devastated homes and businesses in the Northern Bahamas, to the Covid-19 pandemic, which shuttered scores of businesses throughout the country sending hardworking Bahamians to the unemployment line, many families have found themselves in dire straits.

Bahamian Brewery & Beverage (BBB) Company and Tito’s Handmade Vodka are sponsoring Lend A Hand Bahamas (LAHB) as they work to bring relief to hundreds of families who have been severely impacted financially.
DPM Reiterates Government’s Commitment to Leave No Bahamian Hungry and Without Shelter

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest, reiterated the Government of The Bahamas’ commitment that: “no Bahamian throughout the length and breadth of this country will be left hungry or without shelter.”
“When I gave my Communication to Parliament during the 2020/2021 National Budget Debate, one of the statements I made was that no Bahamian throughout the length and breadth of this country, would be left hungry or without shelter,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“That is a commitment that has the sanction of the Prime Minister (Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert A. Minnis) as well as the Government of The Bahamas. Through Social Services, we will ensure that mandate is lived up to and it is a commitment that we make to the Bahamian people with the full knowledge of the challenges that we face as a country, (and) of the challenges that are being faced globally by this crisis (COVID-19 Pandemic) that we find ourselves in.
PM Minnis Addresses Commonwealth
﻿COVID-19 Virtual Leaders Meeting

The Bahamas’ place among the highest burden countries for non-communicable diseases has impacted the country’s COVID-19 experience, said Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Prime Minister Minnis was speaking on Wednesday 24 June at The Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Virtual Leaders Meeting, held under the theme, “Sharing solutions in challenging times.” Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Darren Henfield, and Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, special adviser to the Prime Minister on COVID-19, also attended the virtual meeting.

“All COVID-19 related deaths in The Bahamas occurred with patients having one or more comorbidities,” the Prime Minister told the Commonwealth leaders.

Half (50 percent) of the cases with one or more comorbidities required hospitalizations, compared to 29 percent of patients with no comorbidities who required hospitalization.

﻿Blue Lagoon Island Set To Reopen July 11, 2020

BLUE LAGOON ISLAND, BAHAMAS – In anticipation of The Bahamas’ reopening of international borders on July 1 and the country’s move into Phase 5 of its reopening schedule, Blue Lagoon Island is excited to announce plans to resume operations on July 11, 2020 following three months of closure.

The top rated private island destination has implemented a comprehensive enhanced safety program to ensure that as local and international guests are welcomed back, every step is being taken to protect them, the staff and the animals.
Campbell Applauds ‘Rock Legend’ Kravitz’s Donation; Hopes it Serves as Inspiration Throughout Diaspora

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell, commended Rock Legend Lenny Kravitz for Mr. Kravitz’s recent donation of $100,000 worth of food vouchers. The Department of Social Services, Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, was tasked with distributing the food vouchers.
Minister Campbell said it was his hope that the donation would inspire others “with the means to do so”– within The Bahamas and the wider Bahamian Diaspora around the globe -- to follow suit.
An award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, record producer and actor, Mr. Kravitz made an initial donation of $50,000 in food vouchers to be distributed among persons in need in New Providence and Grand Bahama. The donation was made through Mr. Kravitz’s Let Love Rule Foundation.
Prime Minister Minnis announces Reopening of Beaches, Gyms and public Transportation

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis announced in the House of Assembly today that the country has started to move into Phase 5 of the phased re-opening of the economy and social activities.
However, he urged Bahamians and residents to continue to be careful and vigilant as the country re-opens.
“We should not be complacent. We will continue to enforce health measures, but government cannot do this alone,” said Prime Minister Minnis. “We are still in this together.”
In his contribution to the 2020/21 Budget Debate, the Prime Minister announced that the Emergency Powers are to be extended through the month of July 2020 and that a new 10pm to 5am curfew will come into effect on Monday 22 June.
Businesses may also operate until 8pm daily beginning Monday 22 June.

Over-the-Hill Economic Zone to be Extended

NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that the Economic Empowerment Zone component of the Over-The-Hill Community Development Partnership Initiative, will be extended to benefit more residents.

He made the statement during his Communication to the 2020/2021 Budget Debate in the House of Assembly on Monday, June 22, 2020.

“Stakeholders are presently strategizing on how to enhance the economic empowerment strategies in the Over-the-Hill Community, to ensure that the objectives of reaching eligible businesses and entrepreneurs are achieved,” the Prime Minister said.
The zone will extend south past Wulff Road to Independence Highway; east to Claridge Road and north to Collins Wall. Also included will be Englerston and Montel Heights.
Southern Recreation Grounds Renovations to be Completed End of June

NASSAU, The Bahamas - Renovations to the historic Southern Recreation Grounds in the Over-the-Hill Community, will be completed by the end of June, to provide for cultural and green technology experiences.

The Prime Minister gave the update in his Communication to the 2020/2021 Budget Debate in the House of Assembly on Monday, June 22, 2020.

A component of the Over-The-Hill Community Development Partnership Initiative is the redevelopment of parks and recreation facilities to incorporate more cultural experiences and green technology.

The Prime Minister noted that immediately upon lifting certain restrictions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction recommenced on the historic Southern Recreation Grounds.

