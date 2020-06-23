Get A Comfortable Chair: Permanent Work From Home Is Coming

Ada Yokota/Getty Images
By Uri Berliner
Indefinite. Or even permanent. These are words companies are using about their employees working from home.
It's three months into a huge, unplanned social experiment that suddenly transported the white-collar workplace from cubicles and offices to kitchens and spare bedrooms. And many employers now say the benefits of remote work outweigh the drawbacks.
Tech companies Twitter and Facebook captured headlines with announcements about permanent work from home. But the news from a 94-year-old company based in the heartland — Columbus, Ohio — may have been even more significant. Nationwide Insurance is shutting five regional offices since remote work has gone off so smoothly during the pandemic. And thousands of employees will permanently ditch their commutes for home offices.