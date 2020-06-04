George Floyd death: Trump ex-defence chief Mattis attacks president

James Mattis was President Donald Trump's first defence secretary - but resigned in 2018
Ex-US Defence Secretary James Mattis has denounced President Donald Trump, saying he deliberately stokes division.
He said he was "angry and appalled" by Mr Trump's handling of ongoing protests over the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of police.
Mr Mattis berated Mr Trump's "abuse of authority" - and backed protesters seeking to uphold American values, as did ex-President Barack Obama.
Mr Trump has described Mr Mattis repeatedly as an "overrated general".
Mr Mattis quit in 2018 after Mr Trump decided to pull US troops out of Syria.
He has remained mostly silent since then, until his rebuke of the Trump administration was published in The Atlantic magazine on Wednesday.