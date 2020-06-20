GBPA donates land to curb Indiscriminate derelict vehicles dumping

PROPERTY DONATED – The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPC) is partnering with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Department of Environmental Health to bring resolve to the dangerous and unsightly problem of dumping derelict vehicles in and around residential and commercial areas and on verges. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GBPA)
By Freeport News
The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) is partnering with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Department of Environmental Health to bring resolve to the dangerous and unsightly problem of dumping derelict vehicles in and around residential and commercial areas and on verges.
Since the passing of Hurricane Dorian, residents of Grand Bahama continue to recover and restore their surroundings.
The massive flooding destroyed thousands of vehicles, and many remain either on private properties or in public areas on verges. In an effort to avoid hazardous and environmentally unfriendly conditions near their homes, some residents have enlisted tow truck drivers to remove and discard the vehicles. However, disposal of the vehicles presents a challenge as, to date, residents have not had a facility for them and the borders of the country have been closed during the Emergency Order. In addition, licensees in this category of service are few.
“As a result of these challenges, and in the wake of Doran’s disastrous impact, vehicles have been discarded on verges in the Civic Industrial Area and near Queen’s Cove subdivision by the masses, and in other areas near residences,” said Ian Rolle, GBPA’s President. “To bring immediate resolve to this matter, we have identified and designated a plot of land to store vehicles.” Read more >>