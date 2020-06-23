Fugaku, world's fastest supercomputer, searches for coronavirus treatment

Japanese machine can perform more than 415 quadrillion computations a second and has already worked out how breath droplets spread.
Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer at the Riken Center for Computational Science in Kobe, is being used to identify possible treatments for coronavirus. Photograph: JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images
A Japanese supercomputer that has been named the world’s fastest is using its extraordinary capacity to identify potential treatments for the coronavirus.
Japan this week regained the top spot for the first time since 2011, ending years of US and Chinese dominance on the TOP500 site, which tracks the evolution of computer processing power.
Its Fugaku supercomputer can perform more than 415 quadrillion computations a second, 2.8 times faster than the Summit system developed by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the US, which held the title when the twice-yearly rankings were last published in November.