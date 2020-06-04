Friends of the Environment May E-News

June 1st marks the beginning of the closed season for Stone Crabs. Season is closed through October 15th. Let's support a sustainable fishery and respect the closed season!
In the meantime, why not try lion fish?
Join us for a FRIENDS Member Update!
We are so grateful for the never-ending support of our members. Without you, we wouldn't be where we are today. To give you an update on what we've been up to and what we're planning for the future, we'd like to invite you to a ZOOM event
on Tuesday, June 23rd at 1:00pm.
Education Update
Summer Camp 2020
It's that time of year again, and we're coming back like never before! We are excited to announce our plans to host summer camp this year.
NEW overnight camps, activities, topics, field trips and more!
**Restrictions in place due to COVID-19, subject to change.**
Summer Camp Testimony
Camper Spotlight: Brad Cooper, age 16
Years attending FRIENDS summer camps/programs: 6
"Growing up on a family island I've always had a love for my environment. The Friends of the Environment summer camp has helped me develop a passion for learning more on how I can help to protect and take care of it. I hope there will be a summer camp this year so just like me, someone else can learn to love the environment like I did."
More Summer Program Opportunities:
Whale Camp!
Bahamas 100k Tree Planting Initiative
To support The Bahamas' 100k Tree Planting Initiative, FRIENDS has formed a partnership with Sustainable Lifestyle, a new group out of Nassau who have made it their aim to use the 2030 UN Sustainability goals to develop sustainable lifestyles in order to reduce our individual carbon footprints, thus ensuring a higher quality of life for future generations. Sustainable Lifestyle is spearheading the Bahamas project as part of the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance's regional million tree planting initiative.
The goal of the Bahamas campaign is to educate the public about the importance of native trees and their roles in the environment, and to stimulate a sense of national unity through community involvement, partnerships, and philanthropy while achieving the overall objective of planting 100,000 trees.
The goal for Abaco alone is to plant 17,500 trees to aid in environmental recovery following Hurricane Dorian!
You can help make that happen! It's easy:
Plant a tree in your neighborhood or backyard today!
(or, already planted one? That counts too!)
Bahamas National History Conference
Webinar Series
The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) has announced their plans to host this years Bahamas National History Conference (BNHC) as a virtual webinar series. This virtual webinar will take place weekly on Wednesday's, beginning Wednesday June 10th at 10:00AM (EDT). The series will continue into August.
The first session is themed "Hurricane Dorian: Reports from the Field". If you are interested, please register here.
For more information, visit bnhc242.com/
Marine Debris Assessment
We are investigating priority areas for debris cleanup in each community. Help us out by sharing your community's concerns!
Shout Out to Local Solar Companies:
Please email us with contact information and we can pass it on to those interested in going solar in Abaco.
Research Spotlight: Coral Reef Publication
New research was published on May 21st 2020 highlighting a reef near to our hearts, Mermaid Reef, located off Marsh Harbour. Research concluded that this particular reef is able to withstand environmental conditions that are seemingly unfavourable to other reefs in Abaco.
Mermaid Reef
These research expeditions were led by scientists from The Perry Institute for Marine Science, along with scientists from Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, SECORE International, the University of South Florida and Middlebury College.
CORRECTION from April 2020's Research Spotlight
(Dr. Jake Allgeier)
Last month, we highlighted research done by Dr. Jake Allgeier on artificial reef research. It has come to our attention that the presentation link did not work. Please see the updated link here.
Environmental Highlight
First Turtle Nests for the Season!
